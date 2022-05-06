Lewis County observes Mental Health Awareness Month

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville is helping paint the county green for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Front yards, storefronts, and even the trees along State Street are adorned in green.

The decorations are part of a contest to help spread mental health awareness in Lewis County.

This is all leading up to the 16th annual Lewis County Mental Health Walk at the fairgrounds on May 18.

The event will feature a mental health proclamation from local officials, as well as a DJ, giveaways, and a performance by the Nelson Brothers Band.

