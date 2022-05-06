Man charged with sexual abuse, child pornography gets out of jail

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man facing sexual abuse and child pornography charges is out of jail after his family posted $50,000 bond.

On Thursday, state police arrested 23-year-old Joel Santos for allegedly having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl while he was an employee at a teen youth center at Fort Drum.

Police said Santos also possessed more than 10,000 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

On Friday, we learned state police are investigating the possibility that there are other victims. People who have information about Santos are asked to call troopers at 315-782-2112.

According to court documents, Santos had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl between July and August of 2021 at a Burger King on Fort Drum.

The papers also say he had the girl send him nude photos of herself.

Santos was a civilian worker at a teen youth center at Fort Drum. Officials say he is no longer employed there.

