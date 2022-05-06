More than a dozen witnesses testify so far in Swem murder trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Week one of the Christopher Swem murder re-trial is in the books and more than a dozen witnesses have taken the stand.

Swem was convicted back in 2018 in the stabbing death of Shawndell Anderson.

Anderson was fatally stabbed at a house party on Moulton Street in Watertown in the early morning hours of August 19, 2017.

But in 2020, a state appeals court ruled that Swem’s conviction should be tossed out. The court ruled the trial judge erred in not giving the jury a special instruction.

On Thursday, new testimony was given by the owner of the home, Jonathan Murphy. He said on the night of the stabbing, a man by the name of “Bones” told him he’d stabbed someone and showed him a knife.

But on Friday, “Bones,” whose real name is Xavier Drayton, took the stand. He’s currently in state prison serving a sentence for unrelated charges.

Drayton testified that while he was at the party, he didn’t have a weapon, didn’t know the homeowner, and never told him he stabbed someone.

Watertown Police Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto also testified he was told of the interaction between Drayton and Murphy by the district attorney. He followed up by showing a photo array to both Murphy and his sister. He testified Murphy told him Drayton looked “vaguely familiar.”

In his cross-examination, defense attorney John Hallett asked Giaquinto why an interview with Drayton was never conducted and why more witnesses weren’t spoken to. Giaquinto testified there was no further evidence or connection linking Drayton to the stabbing.

The jury also heard from several police officers who responded to the scene the morning of the stabbing. One said he was tasked with finding a weapon that he never found.

Testimony continues Monday at 9 a.m.

