Mrs. Barbara Lee Robinson, 72

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Barbara Lee Robinson (Dodge) Age 72 passed away on May 2nd, 2022.

She leaves to miss her for eternity, two children Shannon Kishbaugh and Don Robinson, two grandchildren Kylee Kishbaugh and J.T. Kishbaugh and one great grandson John Miles Kishbaugh IV.

Mrs. Robinson was a food service supervisor for the Watertown City school district for many years until her retirement. She loved her job and feeding all of the children at the schools and often spoke of her love for them.

She loved cooking for her family and her beautiful yard. After retirement she worked part-time at Watertown Salvation Army and was given the first ever employee of the year award for her job performance and customer service skills.

She was a hard worker no matter where she was, and her coworkers always told us they loved her! Mom grew up in Sackets Harbor with her family on Dodge Avenue with her siblings Donna, Nancy, Dick, Dawn, Colleen and Vicki. Her parents Alton and Constance Dodge were waiting for her in heaven along with her husband Alvin Robinson. A private service will be held for her family.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

