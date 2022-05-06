North country residents embrace Mexico for Cinco de Mayo

GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - It was Cinco de Mayo Thursday and many people were out celebrating with Mexican food and drinks.

A lot of people think Cinco de Mayo is Mexican independence day, but it’s really the celebration of the victory at the Battle of Puebla.

At Primos de Tico’s in Great Bend, the celebration included jalapeño- and burrito-eating contests -- and a grito contest.

Owners Elizabeth and Joe Gamez say this is one of the busiest days of the year.

Some customers say the celebration brings them closer to home.

“When you miss out and you’re gone from like Arizona or Texas, to come back here in northern New York and have phenomenal taste and choice in Mexican food it’s a pleasure,” Sam De Long said. It’s just a pleasure.”

The restaurant was busy all day with catering orders to Fort Drum, to-go orders, and dining-in orders.

The owners say this is a tradition they look forward to all year long.

