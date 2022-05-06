Advertisement

OCP presents An American in Paris

May 18 at 7:45 pm
The Gene Kelly classic film comes to the stage.
The Gene Kelly classic film comes to the stage.
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Ogdensburg Command Performances at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy

In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret – and realizes he is not her only suitor.  The 2015 Broadway production of An American in Paris won 4 TONY Awards.  This exquisite all new production is inspired by the by the Academy Award-winning film and features your favorite Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “‘S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”

“Pure Joy…An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!”    New York Times

Tickets call 315-393-2625 or go here

