Sea Grant offers curriculum on plastic pollution

NY Sea Grant: plastic pollution education
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant has a program designed to put the human in the center of the discussion over plastic pollution.

Great Lakes literacy specialist Nate Drag says the Sea Grant is offering an education curriculum called “Plastic Pollution and You.”

It’s a 15-activity curriculum for grades 3-12.

It can be downloaded for free at nyseagrant.org/plasticpollution. You can also find out more by calling 716-645-3610.

