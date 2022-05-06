Sea Grant offers curriculum on plastic pollution

(WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant has a program designed to put the human in the center of the discussion over plastic pollution.

Great Lakes literacy specialist Nate Drag says the Sea Grant is offering an education curriculum called “Plastic Pollution and You.”

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s a 15-activity curriculum for grades 3-12.

It can be downloaded for free at nyseagrant.org/plasticpollution. You can also find out more by calling 716-645-3610.

