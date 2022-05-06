Susan L. Janack, 74, native of Ogdensburg

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Susan L. Janack, 74 of Syracuse, NY passed away Tuesday, May 3rd at 9:50 pm surrounded by loved ones at St. Camillus.

She was born October 24, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY.

Susan was known for her sense of humor, and smart mouth. She enjoyed playing bingo, horses, Elvis, listening to country music, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren at Canton beach.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Robert and Laura Bell Laplatney; her husband, Ronald Janack; son, Robbie Janack; daughter, Amy Laplatney; granddaughter, Hopey; brother, Ronald Laplatney. Susan is survived by her daughters, April and Kelley Kelsey, Ann and Michael Kendall; brothers, Robert and Candy Laplatney, Kevin and Shelly Laplatney; her grandchildren; Nichole, Ron, Jeramy, Jonathan, Bradley, Lyndon, Shelbey, Matt, Jordan, Emily and Melissa; six great-grandchildren.

She was abundantly loved.

Calling hours are Tuesday, May 10th, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Farone & Son Inc Funeral Home, 1500 Park Street. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Share condolences at www.faroneandsoninc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.