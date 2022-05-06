Advertisement

Susan L. Janack, 74, native of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Susan L. Janack, 74 of Syracuse, NY passed away Tuesday, May 3rd at 9:50 pm surrounded by loved ones at St. Camillus.

She was born October 24, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY.

Susan was known for her sense of humor, and smart mouth. She enjoyed playing bingo, horses, Elvis, listening to country music, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren at Canton beach.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Robert and Laura Bell Laplatney; her husband, Ronald Janack; son, Robbie Janack; daughter, Amy Laplatney; granddaughter, Hopey; brother, Ronald Laplatney. Susan is survived by her daughters, April and Kelley Kelsey, Ann and Michael Kendall; brothers, Robert and Candy Laplatney, Kevin and Shelly Laplatney; her grandchildren; Nichole, Ron, Jeramy, Jonathan, Bradley, Lyndon, Shelbey, Matt, Jordan, Emily and Melissa; six great-grandchildren.

She was abundantly loved.

Calling hours are Tuesday, May 10th, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Farone & Son Inc Funeral Home, 1500 Park Street. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Share condolences at www.faroneandsoninc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

City of Ogdensburg
Turning Ogdensburg from a city into a village or town?
Christopher Swem
More than a dozen witnesses testify so far in Swem murder trial
Blast from the Past
Blast From the Past: 2012 gas prices
Mrs. Barbara Lee Robinson (Dodge) Age 72 passed away on May 2nd, 2022.
Mrs. Barbara Lee Robinson, 72

Obituaries

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Glenfield man charged with vehicular assault after ATV crash
Joel Santos
Man charged with sexual abuse, child pornography gets out of jail
Dr. Ty Stone
JCC president chosen to lead college in Tennessee
James Jarrett
Alleged burglar caught in act, held at gunpoint until police arrive
A memorial service for Lawrence F. Worden, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2 pm...
Lawrence F. Worden, 90, formerly of Ogdensburg
Joanne Romeo Denslow, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at Cape Coral...
Joanne Denslow, 76, formerly of Massena