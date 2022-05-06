Tourism council promoting Pride events in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tourism in the north country is set to come alive.

Attractions along the St. Lawrence River will open up this weekend, like the Clayton Antique Boat Museum and Boldt Castle.

New this year, the Thousand Islands Tourism Council is investing in promoting LGBTQ Pride events in the north country and in southern Ontario, including Watertown’s flag-raising and color run events.

“That’s an opportunity to talk to new audiences and bring folks in who maybe haven’t been introduced to our destination before because we know that once we get them here, they become a fan and they help us spread the word on why this is such a great place. So in a month like June, we have got some beds to fill. It’s always a great time to reach out to new audiences,” said Corey Fram, Thousand Islands International Tourism director.

Watertown’s Pride weekend is June 17, 18, and 19. Go to watertownnypride.org to learn more.

