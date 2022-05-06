Turning Ogdensburg from a city into a village or town?

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg will look into becoming a village or a town, instead of staying as a city.

That resolution is on Monday’s city council agenda.

“The City of Ogdensburg has struggled financially for many years and despite significant reductions in staff over the past two years, the City still finds itself likely projecting to spend more in 2023 than it will receive in revenue without raising taxes, cutting additional jobs or using the recently revived fund balance,” said City Manager Stephen Jellie in a prepared statement. “All of the initiatives that the Mayor and I are proposing are worthy of close analysis to determine if they can be part of a plan to restore long term fiscal stability to the City. In addition to the feasibility studies involving the Police, Fire, Water and Sewer Departments, it only makes good business sense that we take this opportunity to study what form of local government is best suited to serve the residents of Ogdensburg in the future.”

That agenda also has resolutions on it to reshape the city’s fire and police departments - controversial issues that were supposed to be voted on 2 weeks ago, but the council couldn’t get a quorum.

