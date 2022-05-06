Advertisement

Turning Ogdensburg from a city into a village or town?

City of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg will look into becoming a village or a town, instead of staying as a city.

That resolution is on Monday’s city council agenda.

“The City of Ogdensburg has struggled financially for many years and despite significant reductions in staff over the past two years, the City still finds itself likely projecting to spend more in 2023 than it will receive in revenue without raising taxes, cutting additional jobs or using the recently revived fund balance,” said City Manager Stephen Jellie in a prepared statement. “All of the initiatives that the Mayor and I are proposing are worthy of close analysis to determine if they can be part of a plan to restore long term fiscal stability to the City. In addition to the feasibility studies involving the Police, Fire, Water and Sewer Departments, it only makes good business sense that we take this opportunity to study what form of local government is best suited to serve the residents of Ogdensburg in the future.”

That agenda also has resolutions on it to reshape the city’s fire and police departments - controversial issues that were supposed to be voted on 2 weeks ago, but the council couldn’t get a quorum.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Christopher Swem
More than a dozen witnesses testify so far in Swem murder trial
Blast from the Past
Blast From the Past: 2012 gas prices
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Glenfield man charged with vehicular assault after ATV crash
Joel Santos
Man charged with sexual abuse, child pornography gets out of jail