Advertisement

TV Dinner: Mother’s Day brunch

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want to treat mom for Mother’s Day, Chef Chris Manning has a couple great options.

He prepares strata, which is sort of an Italian quiche, and a frittata. Both are easy for kids to help make and are perfect for a Mother’s Day brunch.

Strata

- 8 eggs, beaten

- 2 cups half & half

- 1 cup cottage cheese

- 1 cup shredded mozzarella

- 1 cup shredded cheddar

- 1/2 cup grated parmesan

- 2 cups diced cooked ham

- 4 cups cubed bread

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine eggs and half and half in large mixing bowl. Mix well. Add remaining ingredients and mix well using a plastic spatula.

Allow to set for 30 minutes. Spoon mixture into 9″ x 12″ by 3″ baking dish greased with butter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until set in the center.

Frittata

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 cup diced bell pepper

- 1/2 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced cooked bacon or sausage

- 2 cups diced cooked potatoes

- 6 eggs, beaten

- Salt & pepper to taste

- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

Heat oil in large sauté pan on medium. Add peppers, onion, and sausage and cook until onion begins to wilt. Add potatoes and cook until they begin to brown. Add eggs and cook until they’re set.

Top with cheese, cover, and turn off heat. Once cheese is melted, cut into four portions and serve.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

TV Dinner: Mother's Day brunch
TV Dinner: Mother's Day brunch
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Kennon Gardner
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Kennon Gardner
Career-Tech All-Star: Ashton Billman
Career-Tech All-Star: Ashton Billman