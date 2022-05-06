TV Dinner: Mother’s Day brunch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you want to treat mom for Mother’s Day, Chef Chris Manning has a couple great options.

He prepares strata, which is sort of an Italian quiche, and a frittata. Both are easy for kids to help make and are perfect for a Mother’s Day brunch.

Strata

- 8 eggs, beaten

- 2 cups half & half

- 1 cup cottage cheese

- 1 cup shredded mozzarella

- 1 cup shredded cheddar

- 1/2 cup grated parmesan

- 2 cups diced cooked ham

- 4 cups cubed bread

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine eggs and half and half in large mixing bowl. Mix well. Add remaining ingredients and mix well using a plastic spatula.

Allow to set for 30 minutes. Spoon mixture into 9″ x 12″ by 3″ baking dish greased with butter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until set in the center.

Frittata

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 cup diced bell pepper

- 1/2 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced cooked bacon or sausage

- 2 cups diced cooked potatoes

- 6 eggs, beaten

- Salt & pepper to taste

- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

Heat oil in large sauté pan on medium. Add peppers, onion, and sausage and cook until onion begins to wilt. Add potatoes and cook until they begin to brown. Add eggs and cook until they’re set.

Top with cheese, cover, and turn off heat. Once cheese is melted, cut into four portions and serve.

