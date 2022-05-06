Why new businesses should call the north country ‘home’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Why Watertown? It was a question that the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce looked to answer Friday morning.

Speakers from Jefferson County, Fort Drum, and Convalt Energy addressed the forum.

Along with a breakdown of the economic makeup of the north country, business owners and county officials offered ideas for why new businesses should choose to call the north country home.

“We have some amazing natural resources in the area. We do have a great workforce, especially coming out of Fort Drum,” said Kayla Perry, president & CEO, Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.

“We made a decision to come here about a year and a half ago after evaluating about 6 to 8 different proposals and Jefferson County came out on top,” said Hari Achuthan, CEO, Convalt Energy.

The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency reported that the county’s largest employers in 2021 were in government, health care, and retail.

