Advertisement

Why new businesses should call the north country ‘home’

Why Watertown? It was a question that the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce...
Why Watertown? It was a question that the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce looked to answer Friday morning.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Why Watertown? It was a question that the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce looked to answer Friday morning.

Speakers from Jefferson County, Fort Drum, and Convalt Energy addressed the forum.

Along with a breakdown of the economic makeup of the north country, business owners and county officials offered ideas for why new businesses should choose to call the north country home.

“We have some amazing natural resources in the area. We do have a great workforce, especially coming out of Fort Drum,” said Kayla Perry, president & CEO, Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.

“We made a decision to come here about a year and a half ago after evaluating about 6 to 8 different proposals and Jefferson County came out on top,” said Hari Achuthan, CEO, Convalt Energy.

The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency reported that the county’s largest employers in 2021 were in government, health care, and retail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

The DEC is replenishing streams across the north country to increase the number of anglers...
State restocks fish in north country waters
Skiffs in Alexandria Bay
Alexandria Bay properties getting facelifts
The Thousand Islands Tourism Council is investing in promoting LGBTQ Pride events in the north...
Tourism council promoting Pride events in region
City of Ogdensburg
Turning Ogdensburg from a city into a village or town?