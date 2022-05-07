17th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk happening on May 18

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 17th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk is coming up this month.

Robert Bowen, Behavioral Health & Substance Use Coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the walk. Watch the interview above.

The event will be held on May 18 in Watertown.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Dulles State Office Building with the walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

The walk will end at Thompson Park where there will be lunch for all attendees.

For more information, call 315-785-8703.

The Jefferson County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting the event.

