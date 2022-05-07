Advertisement

17th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk happening on May 18

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 17th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk is coming up this month.

Robert Bowen, Behavioral Health & Substance Use Coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the walk. Watch the interview above.

The event will be held on May 18 in Watertown.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Dulles State Office Building with the walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

The walk will end at Thompson Park where there will be lunch for all attendees.

For more information, call 315-785-8703.

The Jefferson County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting the event.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

WWNY Blast From the Past: 2012 gas prices
WWNY Alexandria Bay properties getting facelifts
WWNY Tourism council promoting Pride events in region
WWNY State restocks fish in north country waters