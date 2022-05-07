Advertisement

Homeowner credits his dog in protecting family during Thursday night burglary attempt

By John Pirsos
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Not all heroes wear capes. This one wears a leash.

“Had he had not been here, the guy would’ve tried to get out and continue to come at me,” said Watertown homeowner Jonathan Fisher.

Fisher credits his dog Brosko with saving his family. Fisher says his wife heard a banging noise from the basement of their Mill Street home Thursday night, so she locked the basement door without knowing an intruder was down there. Around midnight, Fisher says he was lying in bed when he heard more banging from the basement door.

“And as soon as I opened the door, the man was standing right there,” said Fisher.

Fisher says he slammed the door shut, locked it again, and called the police. But the intruder kicked the door down. That’s when Brosko came to the rescue.

“My dog went at him and he backed up against to where my dog couldn’t reach him, because he’s on a leash. He sat on the floor and started crying,” said Fisher.

He says Brosko is a mix between a German Shepherd and a Rottweiler, and is specifically trained to fend off intruders. Fisher also held a shotgun at the man until police arrived a few minutes later. The officers arrested 31-year-old Watertown man James Jarrett. He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and violating probation.

Fisher says this all happened while his wife and kids were home

“I’m just glad my family’s safe,” said Fisher.

