Legacy of Chaumont Fire Chief Glenn Dodge honored one last time

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Father, friend, and firefighter. Those are some of the words used to describe Glenn Dodge.

The Chaumont community was out in full force Saturday as they honored the legacy of Glenn Dodge for one last parade.

“He loved the parades, so I’m really glad that we could give him this last one,” said Heather Lipczynski, the 2nd Assistant Fire Chief of the Chaumont Fire Department and Dodge’s great-granddaughter.

Dodge passed away in January 2022. The World War II Veteran and 84 year member of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department was a pillar of the Chaumont community.

“Grandpa gave so much to everyone that was part of his world. Just to see people come out, people drove hours just to be here. Flown, different states to be part of this Chaumont community, because that’s what he was like. He was community,” said Dodge’s granddaughter Danyelle Peiffer.

A procession of rescue vehicles, fire trucks, friends and family made their way from the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department to the Dexter Cemetery to say goodbye once again to the Chaumont stalwart.

“It just shows that we can come together in a instant to honor those that you know have left us. It’s just amazing to see the outcome today, said former Chaumont Fire Chief Fred Jackson.

“It’s amazing to see the support from our brothers and sisters in different fire departments come out. Very thankful that they’ve come to help us honor him,” said Lipczynski.

Friends and Family members say he was never one to say ‘I love you’, but they say he never had to. For them they always knew how much he cared.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.