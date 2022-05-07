South Jeff school car wash helping those in Ukraine

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - As the War in Ukraine rages on, students at South Jefferson High School are trying to help the Ukrainian cause one car at a time.

The South Jeff chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions organized a car wash Saturday afternoon at the high school.

They also had a barbecue, DJ, and a dunk tank.

The event was in coordination with the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County. All of the proceeds raised from the event go to benefit the Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Effort.

“The atmosphere here is joyous. They’re doing something good to help Ukraine, the kids are having fun, and it’s just nice to be out here on this beautiful day,” said Kathleen Hirschey, Task Force Coordinator of the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County.

This is kind of our first opportunity to really bring the community together in a big event, so we decided we might as well do a car wash and donate it to something so much bigger than our community,” said Emma Purvis, a South Jeff student and S.A.D.D. Co-Chair.

The South Jeff S.A.D.D. chapter’s goals this year are to encourage positive decision making and promoting good community atmosphere.

