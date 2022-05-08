Advertisement

Antique Boat Museum opens for the season

By John Pirsos
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - With the weather warming up, North Country seasonal businesses are beginning to open its doors.

The Antique Boat Museum in Clayton opened up for the season on Saturday. They closed for the winter in October.

The museum’s executive director says they have two new exhibits for guests to check out and says this is the first year since the pandemic that they’ll operate on a normal schedule.

Just in time for a special anniversary.

“Clayton is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, so we have some special product related to that. And we’re just happy to part of this beautiful community,” said Rebecca Hopfinger, Executive Director of the Antique Boat Museum.

Hopfinger says the museum will start its boat rides on the St. Lawrence River Memorial Day weekend.

