Edward M. O’Brien, 82, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward M. O’Brien, 82, of Dayan Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, May 7, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

In keeping with Edward’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or the Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.

He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Mary; his children, Christine (Mike) Bush of Lowville; Catherine O’Brien of Lowville; Cara (Christopher) Jerome of Three Mile Bay; Colleen O’Brien of Lowville; Jeffrey O’Brien of Chases Lake; Matthew O’Brien and his companion, Lacey Kellogg, of Lowville; 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold O’Brien of Lowville; and a sister, Mary (Tom) Dubach of Martinsburg; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by two sons-in-law, Gary Barlow Jr. and Joseph Cobb; a grandson, Gavin Jerome, who died in infancy; a brother, Charles O’Brien; a sister-in-law, Jean O’Brien; two brothers-in-law, Patrick Thisse and Thomas Dunn; a sister-in-law, Sherri Dunn; a nephew, Peter Dubach; a great-nephew, Kyle O’Brien.

Edward was born on September 18, 1939 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Harold and Susanna McCarthy O’Brien. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1957, and during his senior year enlisted in the Navy Reserves. Following graduation, Edward joined the U.S. Navy and served for two years. In 1960 he began working for General Telephone in Lowville. On October 19, 1963 he married Mary L. Dunn at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. Edward continued to work for the telephone company for 47 years, retiring from Frontier Communications in 2007 as a cable slicer. Together with his wife, the couple owned and operated the Trailside Restaurant in Brantingham for 5 ½ years. Edward was a member of BPOE #1605, Lowville Elks Lodge. He enjoyed hunting and traveling with his wife, Mary and most of all spending time with his family.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

