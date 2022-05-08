Advertisement

Governor Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Kathy Hochul delivering her first State of the State address on January 5, 2022.
Governor Kathy Hochul delivering her first State of the State address on January 5, 2022.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced the positive test on social media platform Twitter Sunday afternoon.

She says she’s vaccinated, boosted, and asymptomatic, and that she’ll be working remotely this week.

Hochul is reminding New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted, and to stay home if you’re not feeling well.

