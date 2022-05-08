Governor Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced the positive test on social media platform Twitter Sunday afternoon.

She says she’s vaccinated, boosted, and asymptomatic, and that she’ll be working remotely this week.

Hochul is reminding New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted, and to stay home if you’re not feeling well.

