Harold E. “Bodie” Gunn, 93, of Brownville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harold E. “Bodie” Gunn, 93, of Brownville, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 27,2022, at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

Calling Hours will be held 1to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11th at the Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will immediately follow in the Brownville Cemetery with military honors.

