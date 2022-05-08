BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harold E. “Bodie” Gunn, 93, of Brownville, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 27,2022, at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

Calling Hours will be held 1to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11th at the Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will immediately follow in the Brownville Cemetery with military honors.

