Patricia M. Boots “Kawariiohstha”, 71, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Patricia M. Boots “Kawariiohstha”, 71, of Recreation Road, Cornwall Island passed away unexpectedly late Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022 at Cornwall Community Hospital, after a brief illness.

Pat was born on March 17, 1951, in St. Regis, Quebec the daughter of the late William and Phoebe (LaFrance) Francis. She first attended St. Regis Indian Day School, before graduating from St. Joseph’s High School. She continued her education at University of Ottawa, where she achieved her Bachelor’s Degree. On June 1, 1968, she married Harvey Paul Boots at St. Regis Catholic Church.

Pat worked for a time at a factory in Rochester before returning to Akwesasne. After coming home, she was substitute teacher at Salmon River Central School for a few years before starting her career with Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, where she was currently working in the Akwesasne Family Wellness Program. She also was instrumental in starting the North American Cultural Center in Rochester. As a strong believer in traditional ways, medicines, and ceremonies, she was extremely passionate about participating and teaching the many ceremonies of the Longhouse. She was a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits, loved to travel, play bingo, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.

Pat is survived by devoted husband of 54 ¾ years, Harvey; her children, Roberta (Dave) LaBarge, Wanda (Dave) Lovetro, and Holly Boots (Quinn Lazore), all of Rochester, Kari Boots (Adam Bryant), Kyle (Tootsie) Boots, and Kanerahtonkie Jacy Boots, all of Akwesasne; her beloved grandchildren, Dalton, Allana, Sam and Marissa LaBarge, David, Brandon, and Jason Lovetro, Matteah, Ollie, and Lyric Boots, Xander Boots, Isabelle Bryant, and Kyle, Phoebe and Presley Boots; and her great grandchildren, Emory, Audrey, Liam, Rowen, Jackson, Patty Jo, Avi, and Azure; and was anxiously awaiting the birth of 2 more.

She is also survived by many spirit sisters and brothers including, Diane Longboat, Diane Boots, Kim Chubb, Hattie Edwards, and Jennifer Francis who is also her sister-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley Francis, Phyllis Terrance, Linda Tessier, Martha LaFrance, and Bill Francis.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday and Tuesday 1-4:00 PM and 7-9:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Solomon Road Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Mohawk Nation Longhouse for building and property maintenance.

