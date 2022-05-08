Peaceful pro-choice protest in Potsdam brings many out in support of Roe V Wade

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The leaked Roe V Wade draft from the Supreme Court has caused controversy nationwide.

That includes Potsdam, where a pro-choice protest took place early on Mother’s Day. For some, it’s a fitting day to protest.

“As a mother myself, I find this particularly important,” said Laura Fair-Schulz, a North Country BLM Solidarity Group Organizer, ”We have to get out on the streets to make sure that these rights to women’s reproductive health care are not breached that we have the right to choose to be mothers.”

Protesters say they came together to advocate for women’s rights. Some say this is an invasion of privacy to a woman’s body.

“It is a slippery slope to what can be eroded next. I think it’s important to show solidarity especially as a man,” said Yengi Lado.

Roe v. Wade is a nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling that legalizes abortion in the United States. Some students from Clarkson University say this issue is not only about abortion, but also about women’s access to healthcare.

“I think that women of all classes, all races should have the right to choose whether or not they want to keep the baby,” said Taylor Lee.

“Having this option available for all women is extremely important and it is critical for a safe future for a lot of women and children,” said Rhiannon Clements.

Protesters think if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will make it harder for poor women and minorities to get an abortion. But, it’ll be a different story for the wealthy.

“Wealthy women will always have access to abortion. They can just go to a different state when abortion is needed or a different country,” said protester Axel Fair-Schulz.

The protest was peaceful, but there was at least one counter protester that wanted her voice to be heard too.

“This history is long standing for me in paying attention because I did not think of it in the same way that I do now,” said counter-protester Pamela Maurer.

Many of the protesters believe that this is a step back in history. Just as people fought for Roe V Wade back in the day. They say they will be fighting today.

The draft that was leaked last week is just that, a draft. Justices can change their mind before final opinions, so nothing is official yet.

