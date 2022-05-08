Rose Mari Pirro, of Ellisburg

Rose Mari Pirro of Sunset Bluff, Ellisburg, NY passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her Family and with the heartfelt care of Hospice of Jefferson County! (Source: Funeral Home)

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Rose Mari Pirro of Sunset Bluff, Ellisburg, NY passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her Family and with the heartfelt care of Hospice of Jefferson County!

Rose was born on September 14, 1919, in Solvay, NY.

It was there where she began the rich and long Life with which God had blessed her!

As a graduate of Solvay High school, Rose stepped into the world to make it her own.

Her 102 + years of Life paints her as athlete, beauty queen, socialite, businesswoman, entrepreneur, and Influencer.

In wartime she actually was a “Rosey the riveter”. In peacetime she embodied the notion of “a woman’s prerogative…! ....and Rose was forever “Dancing with the Stars”!

The best of God’s Blessings came to her as Family. Her very dignified Father, Thomas Pirro and Beautiful Mother, Marion Reale gave Rose her sisters Lucy, Carmel, and Mary along with brothers, Rocco, Carmen, Johnny, and Junior! And oh, how all those brothers and sisters added to The Pirro Clan giving Rose so many nieces and nephews and God-kids GALORE!

And when a very Lucky Alton Oakes Shevalier caught the fancy of a Rambl’n Rose the Blessing and Grace of Motherhood was another of God’s great gifts.

And so, Rose is now survived by her loving children Andrea Marino and Mark Shevalier along with all the wonderful grand kids, great grand kids, and great great grand kid.....Galore!

There will be a calling hour at Queen of Heaven Church in Henderson, NY on Friday, May 13 at 10AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11Am.

Contributions will be appreciated to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

