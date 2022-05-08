Saturday Sports: Lacrosse takes over the North Country sports scene

GENEVA, New York (WWNY) - The Women’s Liberty League Lacrosse semifinals took place in Geneva Saturday with the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence meeting Ithaca with a trip to the championship game on the line.

In the 1st period, St. Lawrence was down 1-0 when Callie O’Neil scored off the free position, tying the game at 1.

St. Lawrence takes the lead when Jaime Allen scores her 23rd goal of the season: 2-1 Lady Saints.

With the score 3-2 Ithaca, Allen scores her 2nd of the game knotting the score at 3 after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, St. Lawrence down 6-3 when Morgan Arakelian finds the mark, cutting the Ithaca lead to 2.

St. Lawrence falls to Ithaca 18-9.

The North Atlantic Conference announced it’s award for women’s lacrosse Friday, and SUNY Canton would dominate.

Lady Roos junior midfielder Samantha Dayter was named Player of the Year for a 2nd straight year and 1st-Team All-Conference.

Joining her on the All-Conference 1st Team were teammates Stephanie Thayer, Casey Pelton and Maddy Weir.

Lady Roos Coach Adam Todd also picked up some hardware as he was named Coach of the Year in the NAC.

”Yeah, I mean you know, it’s a big honor. Obviously, it’s because of our players that coaches get recognized. We have a really talented roster, really good group and I also have a great coaching staff. Dave Bradman, who is well known here in the North Country, we have Molly Denny who’s a former player of ours on our staff, and Emily Thomas who’s a new assistant coach for us this year as well. It’s really something that recognizes, I think, the players and our whole staff which is pretty exciting,” said Todd.

In boys’ non-league lacrosse from Cape Vincent, the T.I. Vikings hosted Oswego.

In the 1st quarter, the Vikings score the lone goal when Myles Vachon dents the back of the net to put T.I. up 1-0 after 1 period.

In the 2nd quarter, the Vikings were down 2-1 when Nolan Doxtater connects, knotting the score at 2.

But the Vikings fall to Oswego by a final score of 8-5.

In girls’ non-league lacrosse from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosting New Hartford.

Watertown strikes first when Delaney Callahan splits the pipes: 1-0 Lady Cyclones.

Then it was Alex Macutek with the tally, increasing the Watertown lead to 2-0.

Neicia Smith makes it 3-0 Watertown.

Watertown beats New Hartford 18-1.

The Watertown American Little League opened it’s 2022 season Saturday morning at Rand Field.

The league is broken into 3 age groups- T-ball, minors and majors.

There are 17 total teams with over 150 kids in attendance and Watertown American Little League board member Derek Ward says opening day is always a special event.

”It is. Today is one of the great days to have all the friends and family of the kids here and to recognize our volunteers and our sponsors as well as obviously recognize the kids of the Little League,” said Ward.

In Frontier League Baseball from Dexter, the General Brown Lions hosted South Lewis.

At the bottom of the 7th, the game was tied at 4 when Joseph Harvill hits a grounder to short. The shortstop tries to get the runner at 3rd but throws the ball away, allowing Aiden McManaman to score the game winner.

General Brown beats South Lewis by a final score of 5-4.

It was Morristown at Potsdam in a doubleheader.

In game 2, Adam Cook’s sacrifice fly plates a run in the 4th inning.

Morristown gets that run back when Cooper Bennett steals 3rd and scores on the overthrow.

Trevor Bates hits a shot to the right field wall for a double and Charlie Rossner scores.

Chase Rozler draws a bases loaded walk and Jaxson Bernard scores: 12-5 Potsdam.

Luke Brossell then singles, plating Rozler.

Rozler strikes out the side to close it.

Potsdam sweeps the double dip 7-6 and 18-5.

In girls’ non-league softball from Dexter, General Brown hosted Holland Patent.

At the top of the 1st, Holland Patent gets on the board when Hanna Rossi singles to left field, Madison Oliver scores: 1-0.

At the bottom of the 1st, General Brown was down 2-0 when Ashlee Ward hits a grounder to short and Kori Nichols is thrown out at the plate.

Holland Patent goes on to beat General Brown 6-1.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.