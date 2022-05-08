Stephen M. “Stevie” Washer II, 50, of Watertown

Stephen M. “Stevie” Washer II, 50, passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at his home in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stephen M. “Stevie” Washer II, 50, passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at his home in Watertown.

Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

He is survived by his Dad Stephen (Deb) Washer, Liverpool; his Mom Teresa (Thomas) Turturro, Autryville, NC; his brother Corey (Jennifer) Washer, nephew Kayden Washer, New Bern, NC; niece Paige (Ryan) Maricich and a great nephew Kayson , all of Fort Carson, CO; nephew Adrian Durand, Norfolk, VA;step sister Emily (Alex) Tinsley and step nephew, Johnny Tinsley, Cicero, NY; his Aunts Susan Jennings, Dexter, Barbara (Jeff) Fitchette, Watertown, Susan (Robert) Smith, Baldwinsville, and his Uncle Lee (Nancy) Norris, East Over, NC; several cousins.

Stephen was born in Watertown, April 10th, 1972.

Stephen never met a person he wouldn’t tell a story to.

His best friend and companion who never left his side was his dog “Baby”.

