Advertisement

Stephen M. “Stevie” Washer II, 50, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Stephen M. “Stevie” Washer II, 50, passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at his home in...
Stephen M. “Stevie” Washer II, 50, passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at his home in Watertown.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stephen M. “Stevie” Washer II, 50, passed away on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at his home in Watertown.

Services will be held for the convenience of the family.  Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

He is survived by his Dad Stephen (Deb) Washer, Liverpool; his Mom Teresa (Thomas) Turturro, Autryville, NC; his brother Corey (Jennifer) Washer, nephew Kayden Washer, New Bern, NC; niece Paige (Ryan) Maricich and a great nephew Kayson , all of Fort Carson, CO; nephew Adrian Durand, Norfolk, VA;step sister Emily (Alex) Tinsley and step nephew, Johnny Tinsley, Cicero, NY; his Aunts Susan Jennings, Dexter, Barbara (Jeff) Fitchette, Watertown, Susan (Robert) Smith,  Baldwinsville, and his Uncle Lee (Nancy) Norris, East Over, NC; several cousins.

Stephen was born in Watertown, April 10th, 1972.

Stephen never met a person he wouldn’t tell a story to.

His best friend and companion who never left his side was  his dog “Baby”.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

With the weather warming up, North Country seasonal businesses are beginning to open its doors.
Antique Boat Museum opens for the season
Edward M. O’Brien, 82, of Dayan Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, May 7,...
Edward M. O’Brien, 82, of Lowville
Candles
Harold E. “Bodie” Gunn, 93, of Brownville
Rose Mari Pirro of Sunset Bluff, Ellisburg, NY passed away peacefully in the loving presence of...
Rose Mari Pirro, of Ellisburg
Patricia M. Boots “Kawariiohstha”, 71, of Recreation Road, Cornwall Island passed away...
Patricia M. Boots “Kawariiohstha”, 71, of Akwesasne

Obituaries

Candles
Steven Fox, 70, of Carthage
Candles
Eldon B. Conklin, 93, of Gouverneur
The Women’s Liberty League Lacrosse semifinals took place in Geneva Saturday with the Lady...
Saturday Sports: Lacrosse takes over the North Country sports scene
Candles
Burial Notice: Mark A. Cutler, 54, of Norwood
Saturday Sports: Lacrosse takes over the North Country sports scene