Steven Fox, 70, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Steven Fox, 70, of Jackson II. Road died peacefully early Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York. He was born in West Carthage on May 19, 1951.

Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

