7 News honored with multiple Syracuse Press Club awards

Scott Atkinson, pictured with wife Leslie, was added to the Syracuse Press Club’s Wall of...
Scott Atkinson, pictured with wife Leslie, was added to the Syracuse Press Club’s Wall of Distinction, the press club’s highest honor.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News was honored Saturday night with a number of awards from the Syracuse Press Club in a competition bringing together the best of the best from Watertown and Syracuse television stations.

7 News This Evening was voted as best local newscast - a proud achievement for our entire team at WWNY.

In addition, Jeff Cole was honored with a first-place award for best investigative story for continuing to ask questions surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse.

John Pirsos won a first-place award for his sports story “Done Deal: A Landmark NCAA decision.”

Our website, wwnytv.com, received a second-place award for best news website. A lot of people contribute to our web, but our core team is Diane Rutherford, Ron Robertson, and Ashley Seybolt.

Emily Griffin took home second place for best news feature for her story about a local obituary that was raw and honest as it talked about a local woman’s battle with drug addiction.

Craig Thornton and Garrett Domblewski were awarded second place for best photo essay with an Arts All-Star shoot with Christian Dunckel.

And Scott Atkinson was added the Syracuse Press Club’s Wall of Distinction, the press club’s highest honor.

