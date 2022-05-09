Allen M. Lovely, 23, of Heuvelton

Allen M. Lovely, age 23, of Heuvelton, NY, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Allen M. Lovely, age 23, of Heuvelton, NY, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 5:00 PM at the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Visitation will be held at the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department from 3:00PM until the time of services. Interment will be held at Foxwood Mausoleum at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Allen is survived by his mother, Cindy (Bogardus) Lovely of Heuvelton, NY; father, William Lovely of Ogdensburg, NY; siblings, Donald Borgardus of Heuvelton, NY, Bradley Eaton of Lisbon, NY, and Tiera Baker of Heuvelton, NY; grandmother, Jane Bogardus of Heuvelton, NY; an uncle, Steven Bogardus and his wife, Tasha, of Heuvelton, NY; an aunt, Donna Fry and her husband, Matt, of Ogdensburg, NY; great aunts and uncles, Thomas Kelley and his wife, Sherry, of Degrasse, NY, Joe Kelley and his wife, Cindy, of Dekalb, NY, Keith Kelley and his wife, Colleen, of De Peyster, NY, Mark Kelley of De Peyster, NY, Mary Kelley of Heuvelton, NY, and Eddie Bogardus and his wife, Amy, of North Carolina; a great aunt, Mary Silver of Pennsylvania; a special aunt, Lulu Dishaw; many cousins and “brothers from other mothers”, and his dog, Zander. Allen was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Donald Bogardus, an aunt, Jenny Bentley, and a great uncle, Timothy Kelley.

Allen was born in on September 25, 1998, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of William and Cindy (Bogardus) Lovely. He attended Heuvelton Central School and obtained his GED. Allen worked for Bishops Construction.

He enjoyed BMW’s, four wheelers, sleds, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Allen had a talent for dissembling and reassembling different types of mechanisms. He will be remembered as the friend who always made you laugh and was always a call away.

Memorial donations may be made in Allen’s memory to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 N. State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

