Athlete of the Week: Alexandra Macutek
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a lacrosse player from Watertown who’s finding a great deal of success at a young age.

Alex Macutek’s all-around talents earn her the Watertown Savings Bank 7 News North Country Athlete of the Week award for May 6, 2022

The super sophomore has tallied 47 goals and 7 assists so far this season. She also has amassed 41 draw controls and 21 ground balls.

Among her high games were 10 goals against General Brown and 6 goals versus Immaculate Heart. In her two varsity seasons so far, she has 79 goals and 24 assists.

You can hear from her and see her in action in the video above.

