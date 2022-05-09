Chris Wiggins, of Canton

Our Chris Wiggins, born 08/1941, deceased 05/06/2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

He was born in New York, NY to Kenneth Wiggins and Janice Parkin.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 24 years Lisa (Miller) Wiggins, daughters Illya and Nell, their spouses and children, and two brothers Kenneth and Bruce.

He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Adrienne, and his sister Kate.

Chris lived two lives. His early years were fraught with addiction that caused him and those around him, much pain. He studied Italian in Italy for two years, was a partner in Salters Book Store in Manhattan, and a farmer in Dekalb. In his fifties he graduated from Mater Dei College and SUNY Potsdam to start a new life where he was committed to helping others. He worked for St. Lawrence County for twenty years as a dedicated drug and alcohol counselor.

He loved overcast rainy days, time in the woods, art and literature, antiques...and bourbon. He waved to dogs and loved deeply.

There will be a graveside service for anyone wishing to attend at Fairview Cemetery, 190 Miner Street Rd, Canton, on May 13, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Any contributions can be made to St. Lawrence Valley Hospice, who made his journey bearable and helped him rest in peace.

