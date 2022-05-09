David Z. Rounds, 87, of West Carthage

David Z. Rounds, 87, 51 N. Main St., West Carthage, died Sunday, May 8,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital where he had been a patient for two days. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David Z. Rounds, 87, 51 N. Main St., West Carthage, died Sunday, May 8,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital where he had been a patient for two days.

David was born on September 3,1934 in Rodman, the son of the late William and Stella (Doxtater) Rounds. He married the former Anna E. Lunderman on March 12,1955 at the Carthage United Methodist Church. David began a long career in the paper industry with the St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet. He eventually retired in February of 1993 as the Groundwood Superintendent from Champion International. Having always worked, he joined the Aubuchon Hardware team as an associate in West Carthage until his health declined. Anna died on August 18, 2016

David was a former trustee for the Village of West Carthage, a former Carthage Central School Board member, a longtime member of the West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department and the Hornets Drill Team. He loved bowling, fishing and golfing at Cedars Golf Course in the Keddy’s League.

He is survived by one daughter and her husband: Michelle and Gerry Craig of West Monroe, three sons and their spouses: David and Katherine Rounds of Bellmont, NC, James and Nanette Rounds of West Carthage and Michael Rounds and his fiancé, Kelly Raap of West Carthage, 10 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his 9 brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 13 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Anne Rohr officiating. A calling hour will precede the memorial service from 12:00pm until 1:00pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carthage Turkey Bowl, 114 N. James St., Carthage, NY 13619. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

