MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Gary E. Dishaw, of State Highway 37C, are saddened to report his passing after a brief illness. The arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY, and are incomplete at this time. A full obituary to follow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.