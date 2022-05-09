Advertisement

Grand jury to hear case of man accused of murdering his sister

Anthony Dibella
Anthony Dibella(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The case of a man accused of stabbing his sister to death will go before a Jefferson County grand jury.

On Monday, Anthony Dibella was supposed to appear in Lyme Town Court for a preliminary hearing, but he waived his right to the hearing. Officials say a grand jury will now hear the case.

The 51-year-old town of Lyme man allegedly murdered his sister on April 28 at the Point Peninsula home they shared with their elderly mother.

Dibella allegedly told police he stabbed 67-year-old Wanda Paoli repeatedly in the head, neck, and face with a bayonet blade and an awl because she was “getting in the way of me communicating to God” and that he “was done with her witchcraft.”

Dibella is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He’s being held without bail in the county jail.

