WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Carrol J. Tufo will take place Friday, May 13, at 10 AM in Glenwood Cemetery, town of Watertown.

Mrs. Tufo, 87, died January 3 at her home in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

