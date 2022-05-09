Harold E. Casey, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on May 3, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his loving daughter by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Harold E. Casey, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on May 3, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his loving daughter by his side. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Homes.

Harold was born in Ogdensburg, NY to Clarence and Agnes (Piercey) Casey on November 8, 1954. He married Denise Brabant at City Hall in Ogdensburg, NY on September 3, 1976 which ended in divorce. Harold was a mechanic and a truck driver for the military. He worked as a custodian for the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, NY for 15 years as well as a mechanic before moving to Indiana. While in Indiana he worked as a factory foreman for another 15 years before moving back to St. Lawrence County. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, reading, listening to music, fishing and swimming.

Harold is survived by his children, Jared Casey of Ogdensburg, Gina Casey of Ogdensburg and Justin Casey of Watertown; his grandchildren Jade-Skye Casey of Ogdensburg, Dylan Moran of Ogdensburg and Aiden Casey of Watertown; a sister, Aurelia (Thomas) Huntley; a brother, Paul Casey; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his two brothers, Bernard Casey and Gerald Casey.

