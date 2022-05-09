Humane Society: sweet, snuggly Aries

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aries is a very sweet girl, at least with adult humans.

She’s the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr and kennel assistant Kelsey Morak brought this week from the Lewis County Humane Society.

Aries was surrendered because she wasn’t getting along with the children in her previous home. The 3-year-old also doesn’t get along with cats and only likes some dogs.

She’s one of about 19 dogs at the shelter. There also about 26 cats with another 30 kittens in foster care.

Stop by the shelter to check out the available pets. You can get a preview at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on the shelter’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

