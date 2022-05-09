Advertisement

Humane Society: sweet, snuggly Aries

Humane Society: sweet, snuggly Aries
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aries is a very sweet girl, at least with adult humans.

She’s the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr and kennel assistant Kelsey Morak brought this week from the Lewis County Humane Society.

Aries was surrendered because she wasn’t getting along with the children in her previous home. The 3-year-old also doesn’t get along with cats and only likes some dogs.

She’s one of about 19 dogs at the shelter. There also about 26 cats with another 30 kittens in foster care.

Stop by the shelter to check out the available pets. You can get a preview at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on the shelter’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Relay For Life auctions
Upcoming auctions to benefit Relay For Life
One person was airlifted following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 232 in the town of...
Driver airlifted following town of Watertown crash
Belleville Henderson student Kambylle Allen won big in a national art competition.
Small school, big award: Belleville Henderson student brings home gold
Wake Up Weather
We’re walking on sunshine this week