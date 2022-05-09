Imogene (Imy) Wager, 100, of Ogdensburg

Imogene (Imy) Wager of Canton Street, Ogdensburg, passed away on Wednesday May 4, 2022, at age 100. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Imogene (Imy) Wager of Canton Street, Ogdensburg, passed away on Wednesday May 4, 2022, at age 100.

A lifelong resident of Ogdensburg, Imogene Wolfe was born in the city on July 18, 1921, daughter of Maizie Taylor and Arthur Wolfe. Imogene graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, spent a year studying at Murray State in Kentucky and ultimately received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics and Retail Marketing from Syracuse University.

Upon graduation from college and working in Syracuse, Imogene returned to her home of Ogdensburg and soon began a relationship with a newly local and young veterinarian, who also happened to be her new neighbor. On June 28, 1946, Imogene married the local veterinarian, Dr. Leslie Wager, in Ogdensburg at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Canon John Palmer officiating the ceremony.

After their renewal of the former Richardson Veterinarian Practice on Canton Street, Dr. and Mrs. Wager managed their own veterinary practice in Ogdensburg until 1985, caring for both large and small animals throughout the greater St. Lawrence and North Country regions of New York. Imogene managed the financial accounts for the business, while at the same time, maintained the family home and raised their three children: Leslie Jr. (Sandy), Jeffrey, and Susan. Imogene loved her home and was a dedicated resident of Ogdensburg. With this love for the St. Lawrence region, Mrs. and Dr. Wager were married for over 70 years and spent the rest of their lives at their home on Canton Street.

Imogene Wager was well known for her dedicated advocacy for the mentally ill and her efforts have been recognized throughout New York State. For several decades, Imogene served with the New York State Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI); traveling throughout the state and country to advocate for greater services, funding, and overall consideration to the issue of mental illness and the need for proper, thorough, and effective treatment. In addition to her advocacy for the mentally ill, for over 30 years, Imogene was continuously appointed by the Governors of New York State to serve on the Board of Visitors with the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg. She was considered an angel by advocates for the mentally ill and her tireless devotion will truly be missed within the community.

Imogene was also a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Imogene had a love for raising flowers and the annual blooming of her red geraniums on her windowsills served as a symbolic reminder of the transition into the warmer seasons. Most notably, Imogene was a loving, gentle, caring, and beautiful woman who dedicated herself and love to her family. She was a mother of three, a grandmother of five, a great-grandmother of three and her love was given to all; as well as to all her pets, both dogs and cats, and most recently, her feline forever-friend, Austin, who now resides with her grandson.

Among Mrs. Wager’s survivors are her daughter, Susan Wager Insel; her five grandchildren, Benjamin Young, Matthew Young, Abigail Young Serrano, Michael Insel and Alexander Insel; and her three great-grandchildren, Connor Young, Madison Young and Marc Serrano. Imogene was predeceased by her husband of over 70 years, Dr. Leslie Wager and her two sons, Leslie Jr. (Sandy) Wager and Jeffrey Wager.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:00AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Carolyn Barkus officiating, followed by the burial at Ogdensburg Cemetery. Calling hours are being held Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

