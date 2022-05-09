Advertisement

Man accused of driving in excess of 100 mph after attempted traffic stop

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - An Astoria, N.Y. man allegedly fled police at speeds more than 100 mph on Saturday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 18-year-old Ahmed Said Aly refused to stop when they tried to pull him over on County Route 59 in the town of Potsdam even though several police vehicle had their flashing lights on.

Deputies say Aly drove more 100 mph on State Route 56 in the town of Pierrepont and more than 80 mph in a 45-mph speed zone.

Aly was ticketed for unlawful fleeing a police officer, speeding, and several other traffic infractions.

Deputies were assisted by SUNY Potsdam University Police and the Potsdam Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Money
Police warn of fake $100 bills
The SUNY Canton Women’s Lacrosse team punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament last week...
Sunday Sports: SUNY Canton Women’s Lacrosse punches ticket to NCAA Tournament
Peaceful pro-choice protest in Potsdam brings many out in support of Roe V Wade
Peaceful pro-choice protest in Potsdam brings many out in support of Roe V Wade
Murray Isle home destroyed by fire Saturday