Man accused of driving in excess of 100 mph after attempted traffic stop

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - An Astoria, N.Y. man allegedly fled police at speeds more than 100 mph on Saturday.

St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 18-year-old Ahmed Said Aly refused to stop when they tried to pull him over on County Route 59 in the town of Potsdam even though several police vehicle had their flashing lights on.

Deputies say Aly drove more 100 mph on State Route 56 in the town of Pierrepont and more than 80 mph in a 45-mph speed zone.

Aly was ticketed for unlawful fleeing a police officer, speeding, and several other traffic infractions.

Deputies were assisted by SUNY Potsdam University Police and the Potsdam Police Department.

