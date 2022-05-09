Driver airlifted following town of Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a car was airlifted, and a 5-year-old passenger taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Watertown Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on State Route 232 – also known as Rices Road -- between the car and a National Grid pickup truck. The highway was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

7 News reporter Emily Griffin was on the scene and said first responders had to cut the roof off the car to get the driver and passenger out.

The 5-year-old boy was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. A helicopter landed nearby to transport the driver.

Town of Watertown and city of Watertown fire crews were at the scene, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of this vehicle was airlifted following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 232 in the town of Watertown Monday morning. (WWNY)

