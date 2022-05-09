Advertisement

Driver airlifted following town of Watertown crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a car was airlifted, and a 5-year-old passenger taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Watertown Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on State Route 232 – also known as Rices Road -- between the car and a National Grid pickup truck. The highway was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

7 News reporter Emily Griffin was on the scene and said first responders had to cut the roof off the car to get the driver and passenger out.

The 5-year-old boy was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. A helicopter landed nearby to transport the driver.

Town of Watertown and city of Watertown fire crews were at the scene, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

