Murray Isle home destroyed by fire Saturday

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A fire on Murray Isle destroyed a home Saturday.

Clayton fire officials say the call came in around 5:30 PM Saturday evening.

About 7 area departments responded to the call including Leeds and the Thousand Islands out of Canada.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The homeowner was the only person inside when the fire broke out and he made it out safely.

The blaze threatened about five other homes nearby but there was minimal to no damage to those houses. The cause is under investigation.

