Performing artists sought for Watertown Juneteenth celebration

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling all talent! Auditions are underway for the 9th Annual Watertown Juneteenth celebration.

Bianca Ellis appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

Juneteenth, a national holiday, marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived at Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were free.

Organizers are seeking poets, musicians, narrators, and dancers of all backgrounds to share their talents. Juneteenth is also teaming up with the North Country Arts Council.

Material must be suitable for all ages and for the celebration of Juneteenth.

Call 315-775-4065 or email 1Watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.