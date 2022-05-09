Advertisement

Performing artists sought for Watertown Juneteenth celebration

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling all talent! Auditions are underway for the 9th Annual Watertown Juneteenth celebration.

Bianca Ellis appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

Juneteenth, a national holiday, marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived at Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were free.

Organizers are seeking poets, musicians, narrators, and dancers of all backgrounds to share their talents. Juneteenth is also teaming up with the North Country Arts Council.

Material must be suitable for all ages and for the celebration of Juneteenth.

Call 315-775-4065 or email 1Watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Anthony Dibella
Grand jury to hear case of man accused of murdering his sister
WWNY
WWNY Performing artists sought for Watertown Juneteenth celebration
Route 232 crash
Humane Society: sweet, snuggly Aries
Humane Society: sweet, snuggly Aries