Pins used locally to promote awareness about childcare funding

Pin
Pin(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Childcare providers all over the country walked out Monday to demand better federal help.

In Jefferson County, they protested differently.

The idea was to wear pins that would signify a parent who depends on child care so they can go to work.

The childcare project director at the Community Action Planning Council says the local program receives great support locally but continues to need federal help.

Cathy Brodeur added that she’s glad they took a different approach to the national walk-out protest.

“In this area, we can’t do that to our parents. So we’re asking parents to wear pins that say, ‘I’m at work because of childcare.’ But these are temporary measures and childcare goes on and it’s so important. The pandemic brought a lot of interest to childcare,” said Brodeur.

She says it’s important to spread awareness because a lack of funding leads to a lack of providers.

