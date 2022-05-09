Police warn of fake $100 bills

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - If you’re in the Norwood area and you come across a $100 bill, you might want to make sure it’s real.

Norwood village police have issued a warning to businesses in the area to keep an eye out for fake bills in Norwood and surrounding towns.

Police say they’ve learned a large number of bogus bill have been found in the Norwood area.

The fake bills all have the serial number ME42703207.

Each of the bills also has the word “COPY” printed above the “100″ in the lower left corner on both sides. It’s in small print and could be overlooked unless you look for it.

Anyone who comes into possession of a fake bill is asked to contact the Norwood Police Department immediately at 315-353-2131.

