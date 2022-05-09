Advertisement

Possible record highs this week

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows overnight will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with clear skies.

Monday will be a sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be another sunny day with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be yet another sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Thursday will also be a sunny day, but with highs making it into the lower 80s we could tie or break our record high of 82 set in 2016.

Friday will be a mostly sunny with highs making it into the lower 80s as well. We will be on record watch once again on Friday has our record high is 82 set in 2014.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with highs around 80.

Rain will return to the forecast on Sunday at a 50% chance with highs in the upper 70s.

