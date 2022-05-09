Advertisement

Reginald J. Hulbert Sr., 84, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Reginald J. Hulbert Sr., 84, of Waters Road, passed away at his home on Monday morning, May 9, 2022 under the loving care of his family.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Beaches Bridge Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be made online at isenekerfuneralhome.com

