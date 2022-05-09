Robert M. “Bob” Siver, 87, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident, surrounded by his beloved children and grandchildren. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert M. “Bob” Siver, 87, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident, surrounded by his beloved children and grandchildren.

He was born on June 6, 1934 in Watertown, NY, son of Harry J. and Anna O. (Blake) Siver, and he attended Brownville Elementary School.

Following school he entered the US Navy in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He married Rita M. Shannon on October 2, 1954 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. The couple resided in Dexter where Bob owned and operated a construction and contracting business in the local area for several years.

Bob enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, fishing, hunting, he belonged to the Baldy Creek Rod and Gun Club in Worth, NY and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by 7 children, Debra Jenness, Dexter, NY, Robert (Debra) Siver Jr., Watertown, NY, Mark (Elizabeth) Siver, Youngsville, NC, Kimberley (Merton) Irey, Brownville, NY, Daniel (Laure) Siver, Chaumont, NY, Wayne (Mary) Siver, Rolesville, NC and Christopher (Amber) Siver, Pamelia, NY; a brother, Gary Siver, AZ; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Erma Patchen, Gouverneur, NY and Faye (Phil) Stephens, FL; 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Rita M. Siver, a great grandson, Timothy Daniel Queior, son-in-law, James Jenness and three sisters, Helen Romeo, Margaret Auringer, and Maryanne Carrier, and eight brothers, Charles, Herbert, James, Harry, Peter, Ernest, Donald and John “Jack” Siver.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 13th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the home of Bob and Rita Siver at 19506 Evans Road, Dexter.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. Burial with military honors will immediately follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central NY 731 James St. #200, Syracuse, NY 13203.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

