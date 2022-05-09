Advertisement

Service Notice: Loretta D. Christiani, 83, of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Loretta D. Christiani, 83 will be held Saturday, May 21st at 11 am at St. Vincent of Paul Church in Cape Vincent. Burial will follow at Sand Bay Cemetery. Mrs. Christiani, window of Herbert Christiani, passed away on January 14, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Pin
Pins used locally to promote awareness about childcare funding
Sackets Harbor
Golf carts around Sackets Harbor?
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg lawmakers to talk about changing city to town or village
Christopher Swem
Knives, clothing shown to jury in Swem murder trial
Candles
Reginald J. Hulbert Sr., 84, of Lowville

Obituaries

Scott Atkinson, pictured with wife Leslie, was added to the Syracuse Press Club’s Wall of...
7 News honored with multiple Syracuse Press Club awards
Candles
Gary E. Dishaw, of Massena
Candles
Adeline M. Knechtel, 88, of Mannsville
Candles
Graveside Services: Barbara A. Runions, 73, of Massena
Robert M. “Bob” Siver, 87, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022 at the...
Robert M. “Bob” Siver, 87, formerly of Dexter