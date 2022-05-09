Service Notice: Loretta D. Christiani, 83, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Loretta D. Christiani, 83 will be held Saturday, May 21st at 11 am at St. Vincent of Paul Church in Cape Vincent. Burial will follow at Sand Bay Cemetery. Mrs. Christiani, window of Herbert Christiani, passed away on January 14, 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

