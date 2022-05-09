Advertisement

Service Notice: Stephen A. Nelson, 72, of Alexandria Bay

Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Stephen A. Nelson, 72, who passed away on December 9, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 21st at 11 am, at the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the church hall immediately after the service. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

