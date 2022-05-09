Advertisement

Small school, big award: Belleville Henderson student brings home gold

Local student wins national award
By Emily Griffin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emily Griffin tells us about Kambylle Allen, a Belleville Henderson student who made history winning gold at the National Scholastics art competition.

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - No student from Belleville Henderson has ever taken the gold at the National Scholastics Art & Writing Competition. Until now.

“A part of me still doesn’t believe that I won something this big,” Kambylle Allen said.

Allen, a senior, was inspired to make a ceramic piece during the pandemic on which each mask represented the progression of her emotions.

“The happy one is before COVID,” she said. The out-of-sorts was when we started hearing about COVID, the frustrated was being at home 24/7, then this the last one was coming in this year: you’re allowed to be in here, but you have to wear masks 24/7.”

She usually does drawings or paintings but wanted to try something new -- and fast.

“I procrastinated a little bit and I actually made all of the masks in one day,” she said.

For a piece with such a quick turnaround, she wasn’t sure how it would fare in the regional competition.

But it won gold and advanced to the national competition. Out of 260,000 submissions, only 2,000 won.

Allen’s art teacher couldn’t wait to tell her she was one of them.

“Being a smaller school, we are proud because it is harder to compete when we have these bigger school districts that have art classes to advance level 8 and we’re lucky to have an advanced level,” Sarah Fowler said. “We’re really proud. It’s really exciting.”

“I was, like, I didn’t believe it,” Allen said. “I was, like, there’s no way I could’ve won.”

As a gold medalist she’ll be going to a ceremony this summer at Carnegie Hall in New York City to meet other artists, tour art museums, participate in workshops, and meet producers. It will all help in sculpting her future as an artist.

To put into perspective how esteemed this art competition is, some past winners include Stephen King and Andy Warhol. Could our north country native be the next great? It’s certainly possible.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
We’re walking on sunshine this week
Police lights
Man accused of driving in excess of 100 mph after attempted traffic stop
Money
Police warn of fake $100 bills
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather