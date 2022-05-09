Sunday Sports: SUNY Canton Women’s Lacrosse punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The SUNY Canton Women’s Lacrosse team punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament last week with 2 dominating performances in the NAC tournament. The Lady Roos are hoping to pick up their first ever NCAA tournament win this coming weekend.

Coach Adam Todd’s team earned their 2nd automatic NCAA tournament bid by beating Maine Maritime 22-6 in the NAC championship, capping off a perfect season in league play.

Todd says the key to the teams success this season began with strong performances from the defense early in the year.

”Early on, our defense and goaltending was very strong. Maddy Weir from Massena is really strong back there on defense and our goalie Madison Leary from Carthage. They were really the 2 backbones that kept us in the game early so that our offense could get their footing as the season went on,” said Todd.

The Lady Roos played an extremely tough non-conference schedule to prepare them not only for league play, but the NCAA tournament as well. It’s something Todd says was intentional and was a benefit to the team.

”In playing in the NCAA tournament, we know we’re going to face some real stiff competition. We’re really lucky to have 2 really solid teams here, Clarkson and St. Lawrence, who are both always close to the top 20 if not in the top 20 in the country. Right now, St. Lawrence I think is 12th and it gives us a chance to face some teams that are really gonna push us to the limit. You know, they’re teams that are at a higher level than we are,” said Todd.

The Lady Roos first ever NCAA bid came in the 2019 season where they lost to SUNY Brockport 16-3 in the opening round.

Two freshman on that squad were Stephanie Thayer and Maddy Weir, who are now seniors and say that experience will help in knowing what to expect this time around.

”I think it definitely benefits me in that, less nerves. I definitely know exactly what I’m expecting and I’m just going into it as just ready to play, ready to do my best,” said Thayer.

”I think just everyone wants to win so it makes it easier for us to play good on the field,” said Weir.

The Lady Roos closed out the regular season with a great deal of momentum, winning 5 straight en route to the NAC championship.

Having nearly 2 weeks off between their NAC championship and the NCAA tournament is something Todd says has it’s positives and negatives.

”We have had some kids out this week with the flu. This have given them a chance to kind of rest up while we continue to work on our stuff. The challenge is we don’t know who the opponent is and we won’t know until Monday, so it will still be abbreviated. We’ll have 5 days to get ready for that game next Saturday. I think overall it’s not a terrible thing for us to have a little extra time off,” said Toss.

The Lady Roos looking to make school history by winning their first NCAA tournament game this coming weekend.

On the diamond, the JCC Baseball team closed out it’s 2022 season at the Fairgrounds, hosting Mohawk Valley in a doubleheader.

At the bottom of the 1st, JCC takes the lead when Ethan Cane draws the bases loaded walk, forcing home Dylan Castell: 1-0 Cannoneers.

Top of the 2nd, Mohawk Valley takes the lead when Robert Conley rips a shot down the left field line that goes for a double. Both Connor Carey and Bryant Pena score: 2-1 Mohawk Valley.

Mohawk Valley beats JCC 13-3 in game 1 and 21-3 in game 2.

The JCC Softball team hosted Corning Community College in a doubleheader at the Coffeen Street campus.

In game 1, top of the 4th, Jodie Burdick singles to left center and Grace Talbut scores: 10-0 Corning.

Then it’s Lexi Wahl-Knowlden with the base hit to left, both Faith Rodriguez and Burdick score: 12-0.

Corning beats JCC 18-2 in game 1 and 17-1 in game 2.

Last weekend, the South Jeff Little League opened up play and Saturday the Watertown American Little League kicked off it’s season.

But the two leagues are lacking an important part of the game: umpires.

With rainouts backing up the high school schedule, both leagues were informed that umpires would not be available until at least May 20th when the high school season wraps up.

Officials from both leagues say it’s become a major issue and are reaching out in search of fill-ins in the interim.

”We’re really trying to find volunteers, people that know the game of baseball that would be willing to help out and step up and volunteer with us. We’re willing to compensate them for their time if we can find some volunteers around that would be willing to umpire some of our games,” said Matt Burdick, South Jeff Little League President.

”Well, we’re asking for volunteers, parents, anybody with a little bit of baseball knowledge. We’ll help you, coach you, and if you’d like to help umpire, please reach out to the Watertown American Little League at WatertownLittleLeague.com,” said Derek Ward, Watertown American Little League Board Member.

